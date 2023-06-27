Letter: State AG should stay out of transgender lawsuit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am not sure if any formal polling has been done in Hawaii regarding biological males competing against female athletes at the high school or collegiate level. Read more

I am not sure if any formal polling has been done in Hawaii regarding biological males competing against female athletes at the high school or collegiate level.

A Gallup poll just published found that 69% of Americans believe that transgender athletes should participate in sports with their biological sex. I assume the results would be similar in Hawaii.

I recently found out that the Hawaii Attorney General’s office has provided legal support to a lawsuit challenging a law that bans transgender athletes from competing outside their biological sex, in opposition to the polling results.

I was surprised, but I verified this with the Attorney General’s office.

With the extreme cost of living in Hawaii, including taxes, should our hard-earned tax dollars be spent in support of something that I believe most Hawaii residents would disagree with? At the very least we should determine the preferences and beliefs of the state’s residents before we allocate funds from the state treasury to support this.

I thought we were promised transparency in government.

George Reeder

Chinatown

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter