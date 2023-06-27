comscore Off The News: Doris Duke breakwater to come down | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off The News: Doris Duke breakwater to come down

Ending a years-long standoff, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) has properly voted to allow the state to demolish a breakwater adjacent to Shangri La, the historic Doris Duke estate at Black Point. Read more

