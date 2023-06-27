Hawaii Health Systems, UHA agree on contract

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Health Systems Corp., which represents hospitals on Hawaii island and Kauai, announced Monday it will remain part of the UHA Health Insurance network of participating providers.

The two parties have entered into a new three-year agreement, according to HHSC in a news release.

“We are pleased that we have reached an agreement with UHA that recognizes the value that our facilities provide to UHA’s members on the islands of Hawaii and Kauai,” said Edward Chu, HHSC vice president and chief financial officer, in a statement. “Our collaborative efforts to reach this agreement is a positive development for the community overall in ensuring access to much needed healthcare. As a public hospital system, HHSC receives a state subsidy to provide its services. We have a fiduciary responsibility to every taxpayer in Hawaii to ensure fair payment is reached for the healthcare services that are provided to our island communities.”

He continued, “As stewards of state funds, HHSC’s new contract with UHA will help to ensure that subsidized healthcare services are appropriately paid for.”

On Hawaii island, HHSC facilities and associated clinics include Hilo Medical Center, Hale Ho‘ola Hama­kua, Kau Hospital, Kohala Hospital and Kona Community Hospital, and on Kauai, the Kauai Veterans Memorial Hospital and Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital, among others.

The HHSC network of hospitals and clinics provides health care services to residents and visitors in the state regardless of ability to pay.

UHA was founded in 1996 by a group of physician teachers at the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine. UHA currently serves nearly 4,300 Hawaii employer groups and more than 60,000 members.

The agreement was reached after bargaining with HHSC in good faith over many months, according to UHA, in updates posted to its members.

In early April, HHSC officially notified UHA that it intended to terminate its relationship, effective May 5, if the two parties could not come to an agreement by then, but negotiations had continued.

“We thank the leadership of Hawaii Health Systems Corporation for an agreement that will ensure our members uninterrupted access to State facilities,” said UHA President and CEO Howard Lee in a statement. “We believe the multi-year contract will only increase our collaboration on critical issues including access and quality of care. As a local, physician-founded health insurer, UHA’s goal is to consistently provide access to affordable, high-quality patient care for its members and the people of Hawaii.”