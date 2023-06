Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has announced the promotion of three employees to its executive leadership team. Read more

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has announced the promotion of three employees to its executive leadership team:

>> Aaron Vallely has been promoted to executive vice president. Vallely has been with Hawaii State FCU for 27 years where he has held multiple roles, including main branch manager, director of sales and branch administration, and vice president of sales and branch administration.

>> Warren Altona has been promoted to executive vice president of commercial and retail banking strategy. He previously served as the product strategy and retail analytics division manager where he managed deposits, loans, payment products and analytics for Hawaii State FCU. Prior to joining Hawaii State FCU, Altona spent more than 15 years at Bank of Hawaii in various leadership positions.

>> Christopher Hodges has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer. He has more than 10 years of banking experience and most recently served as vice president and deputy chief financial officer at Hawaii State FCU. Hodges has also held positions at First Hawaiian Bank, HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union and Bank of Hawaii.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.