comscore Water discharge violates Clean Water Act, judge rules | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Water discharge violates Clean Water Act, judge rules

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

Two groups representing West Kauai ocean users’ interests claimed another small victory in a 2022 federal civil case aimed at halting the discharge of polluted water draining from a system of sugar plantation-era ditches into Kikiaola Small Boat Harbor. Read more

