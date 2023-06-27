Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 27, 2023 Today Updated 9:34 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled WEDNESDAY No local sporting events scheduled KENDO Leeward Oahu Tournament At Mililani District Park gym Sunday Yonenbu (ages 8-11): 1. Colton Hara. 2. Aura Arios. 3. Carter Goodin, Peyton Ching. Shonenbu (12-14): 1. Kaden Kojima. 2. Leland Hara. Seinenbu (15-older): 1. Melvyn Naidas. 2. Corey Kahalewai. 3. Ethan Amano, Kennedy Nabalta. Women’s Mudansha Non-Black Belt: 1. Marisha Ivanchenko. 2. Reina Nakao. Women’s Yudansha Black Belt: 1. Megan Watanabe. 2. Tina Kaku. Yudansha Black Belt Shodan – Nidan: 1. Keenan Nishioka. 2. Gabriel Hart Simmons. Yudansha Sandan – Yondan: 1. Issei So. 2. Ryo Hijikata. Yudansha Godan & Above: 1. Seth Harris. 2. Grant Matsubayashi. 3. Wesley Fujimoto, Yoshiaki Goya. Yudansha Black Belt Masters 50 Years & Sandan Above: 1. Garrett Matsumoto. 2. Sang Oh. Andrew Fujimoto Memorial Trophy: Seth Harris. Team Matches: 1. Kenshikan Dojo. 2. Mililani Kendo Club. James Oka Kantosho Fighting Spirit Award: Cade Hara. Previous Story Television and radio – June 27, 2023