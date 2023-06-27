Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 27, 2023 Today Updated 9:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Twins at Braves 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Padres at Pirates 1:05 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA Dodgers at Rockies 2:30 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 White Sox at Los Angeles Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* BASKETBALL: WNBA Liberty at Sun 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92* Storm at Lynx 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 8 Wings at Mercury 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 SOCCER UEFA U-21 Euro: Portugal vs. Belgium 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 UEFA U-21 Euro: Spain vs. Ukraine 8:45 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83 Libertadores: Libertad vs. Atletico-MG 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Gold Cup: Canada vs. Guadeloupe 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Libertadores: River Plate vs. The Strongest 1:55 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA Gold Cup: Guatemala vs. Cuba 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Wednesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Twins at Braves 6:20 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Pirates 1:05 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA Regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Rockies 2:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA White Sox at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* BASKETBALL: WNBA Sparks at Sky 6 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Dream at Mystics 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA HOCKEY: NHL DRAFT Round 1 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 HOCKEY: 3ICE Week 1 from Pittsburgh 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 LACROSSE: WORLD MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP, QUARTERFINAL Teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 SOCCER UEFA U-21 Euro: England vs. Germany 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 UEFA U-21 Euro: Switzerland vs. France 8:45 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Libertadores: Internacional vs. D.I. Medellín 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Libertadores: Flamengo vs. Aucas 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Gold Cup: Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. U.S. 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 NWSL Challenge: Angel City vs. San Diego 4:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 TENNIS Eastbourne; Mallorca; Bad Homburg midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Blue Jays 1:07 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: White Sox at Angels 3:38 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM WEDNESDAY TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Blue Jays 1:07 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: White Sox at Angels 3:38 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM Previous Story Clyde Aikau hospitalized in Vegas after heart surgery Next Story Scoreboard – June 27, 2023