Column: Hawaii's aloha spirit brings visitors back | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hawaii’s aloha spirit brings visitors back

  • By Bob Hampton
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Your June 13 front-page story, “Isles losing appeal for repeat visitors,” was very well written; however, the topic was most concerning to me and, I suspect, for other tourism stakeholders. Read more

