Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For most of my life, the streets and roads were populated with cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles and a few bicycles. Read more

For most of my life, the streets and roads were populated with cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles and a few bicycles. Now it seems we have new types of vehicles on the same roads and streets: electric bicycles, motorized scooters, mechanically driven unicycles, skateboards and more.

I am not opposed to people using efficient, inexpensive transportation. However I am opposed to those individuals not following the rules and regulations of the road. Perhaps they are not required to do so.

From my observation they don’t appear to be registered and I don’t believe the users are required to be licensed. I have seen riders running stop signs and red lights, as well as reaching high speeds. Riding on the sidewalk is not uncommon, as is weaving in and out of traffic. I had two, on my side of the road, come speeding at me, only to swerve to the sidewalk at the last minute. They laughed as they went by as if this was a game of chicken. I am concerned that as the roadways get more crowded, someone is going to get hurt.

William Oliver

Diamond Head

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter