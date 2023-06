Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Supreme Court hearing at 2 p.m. Thursday is key to Honolulu’s Skyline project because it concerns calculating fair compensation for land the city needs along the rail route. This case involves the Howard Hughes Corp.-owned site where the the Kakaako station would go.

Of course, the revised, truncated guideway alignment now ends short of that station, but Ala Moana remains the target terminus, and what the court decides could be relevant elsewhere, too. Watch the arguments online (youtube.com/hawaiicourts).