The annual Hawai‘i Conservation Conference began Tuesday with a keynote address by Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, who brought welcome news of yet more federal dollars allocated to environmental protection in Hawaii. Haaland announced Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s administration will commit nearly $16 million to establish a new Hawaiian Forest Bird Conservation Keystone Initiative, aimed at preventing Hawaiian forest birds’ extinction.

The conference includes 1,200 conservation professionals from across Hawaii, who present research and share approaches.