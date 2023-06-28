comscore Editorial: Protect Pupukea marine district | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Protect Pupukea marine district

  • Today
  • Updated 8:52 p.m.

Overcrowding and disruption of the semi-enclosed tide pools at Sharks Cove, neighboring Three Tables shoreline and nearshore waters, and underwater features in deeper water throughout the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District on the North Shore, have been a focus of concern for those observing the ecosystem for at least a generation. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Haiku Stairs could help tourism, environment

Scroll Up