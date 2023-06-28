Editorial: Protect Pupukea marine district

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Overcrowding and disruption of the semi-enclosed tide pools at Sharks Cove, neighboring Three Tables shoreline and nearshore waters, and underwater features in deeper water throughout the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District on the North Shore, have been a focus of concern for those observing the ecosystem for at least a generation. Read more

Overcrowding and disruption of the semi-enclosed tide pools at Sharks Cove, neighboring Three Tables shoreline and nearshore waters, and underwater features in deeper water throughout the Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District on the North Shore, have been a focus of concern for those observing the ecosystem for at least a generation.

Last year, expressing concern about “unabated levels of tourism” at ­Pupukea, the Legislature acted, authorizing a three-year pilot program by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) to study the conservation district habitats and develop a proposed management plan. On June 23, the state Board of Land and Natural Resources awarded nonprofit community group Malama Pupukea- Waimea $269,990 to carry out a carrying-capacity study.

A study of Pupukea’s carrying capacity — that is, ability to absorb visitors without permanent damage to its habitats — is much needed. The Pupukea conservation district is only surpassed by Hanauma Bay as the most popular site for snorkeling and scuba diving on Oahu. Yet it has few of the protections of Hanauma Bay, which has been subject to preservation measures since the 1990s, with controlled access since 2002. A management system that protects the habitat at Pupukea in perpetuity is a worthy goal.

The Pupukea conservation district includes about a mile of coastline and covers 100 acres, with abundant and varied marine life, including critical habitat for endangered species. The 3 acres of tidepools at Kapo‘o, the traditional name for the rocky outcroppings at Sharks Cove, also are a breeding ground for marine life inhabiting the surrounding ocean waters. More than 80 species of fish, 30 species of limu (algae), and dozens of coral and invertebrate species can be found in the tidepools alone. Endangered green sea turtle and Hawaiian monk seals are often sighted in the area.

Malama Pupukea-Waimea (MPW), awarded the study contract, is the proper organization to conduct it, with almost 20 years of experience in research, stewardship and community involvement at Pupukea. MPW already has performed years of observation at the tidepools and surrounding areas, seeking to document the impact of heavy human use and its impacts.

Public input will be part of the process, with a final report due to DLNR by Nov. 1, 2025.

Ultimately, MPW’s carrying capacity study could result in a call for management measures similar to Hanauma Bay’s: fees to access portions of the conservation district and periodic closures. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve has an online reservation system and an entry fee of $25 per nonresident age 13 and older, and closes to visitors on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Reservations and/or admission fees should be considered for Pupukea, if the capacity study shows a true need. At the same time, access for kamaaina must remain top of mind for state and county officials. They should note that as of July 1, the city will eliminate Hanauma Bay reservation requirements for Hawaii residents, after finding that local residents were not visiting the bay as frequently after the reservations system was imposed.

Limited parking at Hanauma Bay also limits kamaaina visits, and this applies to Pupukea and Sharks Cove as well.

In calling for the study and report on protections needed, the Legislature found that allowing “unlimited human access to sensitive marine areas like the Kapo‘o Tidepools and Sharks Cove” is not compatible with Native Hawaiian cultural traditions, which included the use of kapu, or closures, “to ensure abundance in perpetuity.”

Abundance in perpetuity should indeed be the prime objective for Pupukea, with all necessary measures taken to preserve this area of natural wonder.