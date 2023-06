Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While coolers are often stretched with something sparkling, this rose-hued drink swaps in a pour of fresh watermelon juice. The inherent sweetness — and deep pink color palette — of both the juice and the Lillet Rosé is tempered with an ounce of gin and a splash of lime’s bright acidity. (If you can’t find Lillet Rosé, use Lillet Blanc or even a blanc vermouth in a pinch.)

Watermelon-Lime Cooler

Ingredients:

• Ice

• 2 ounces Lillet Rosé

• 1 ounce red bitter liqueur, such as Campari, Cappelletti or Contratto Bitter

• 1 ounce gin

• 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

• 4 ounces fresh watermelon juice (see tip)

Directions:

In an ice-filled highball glass, combine the Lillet Rosé, red bitter, gin and lime juice. Top with the watermelon juice and stir gently to combine. Serve immediately.

Makes 1 cocktail.

Tip: Although fresh watermelon juice, which can be made in a juicer, blender or food processor, keeps for 3 days stored in the refrigerator, it should be used soon after making for the best, brightest in flavor cocktail. Drink any extra juice as a shot with a squeeze of lime for a bonus dose of hydration or pour into ice cube trays and freeze to use in lieu of standard ice in another day’s cooler.