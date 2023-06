Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Tali’s Bagels & Schmear, an authentic Jewish bagel bakery and café, brings a taste of New York to Honolulu at Ward Village, opening July 1. Read more

Tali’s Bagels & Schmear, an authentic Jewish bagel bakery and café, brings a taste of New York to Honolulu at Ward Village, opening July 1. The eatery will celebrate its soft opening June 28-30 and will offer an 18% discount on all orders.

Made with traditional techniques and high-quality ingredients — the café sources in gredients from Hawaii’s local businesses, farms and fishers — all bagels are hand-rolled, boiled in small batches and baked on cedar planks.

Customers will have a large array of menu items to choose from, including the shop’s popular bagel flight, which features three mini bagels and three shmears of the customer’s choice. Another favor ite that plays a creative spin on a local favorite is the everything bagel with lomi lox schmear. Patrons will also find breakfast and lunch sandwiches, sliced lox, coffee slushies and made-to-order fizzy drinks on the menu.

The bakery and café is open 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. Follow its Instagram (talisbagels) for more updates.

A festive 5th anniversary

This summer, Tsurutontan Waikiki is celebrating its fifth anniversary. The eatery, located in Royal Hawaiian Center, is known for its huge udon noodle bowls.

The eatery offers both cold and hot udon selections; popular choices include US wagyu tan tan deluxe ($29) and truffle and crab cream udon ($27).

The appetizer menu is huge and features dishes like aburi shime saba ($17), yuzu gyu tan ($16) and spicy tuna avocado bomb ($18). Feast on colorful and delicious sushi rolls like lava ($17) and sea and truffle ($20).

Tsurutontan has a regular 15% off kamaaina rate and offers validated free parking. Happy hour is available daily from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. (last call) and from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

For more updates, visit tsurutontan.com.

Let’s luau

Celebrate Hawaii’s rich history and culture at Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa’s new luau, Paina Luau Waikiki, 5-8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Developed by Tihati Productions, the luau features original performances, including hula kahiko (traditional hula); hula auana (modern hula); aparima (a fast-paced, hip-shaking dance from Tuamotu); and Siva Afi — the dance of the flaming knives by a world champion fireknife dancer and one of the youngest keiki fireknife dancers in the islands.

The luau features many ono food such as lomi lomi salmon, kalua pork, huli huli chicken and poi, with additional options like delicious salads and a 12-hour slow-roasted prime rib made from fresh, local ingredients. It also offers cocktails and desserts, including pineapple upside-down cake with Koloa Rum.

A portion of the proceeds from Paina Luau Waikiki will be donated to The Friends of Iolani Palace. For more info, visit painawaikiki.com.

‘Enjoy’ new treats

Enjoy Snacks introduces its new product, the TropiGo Hawaii Hard Candy Collection, which features tropical fruit flavors native to Hawaii. It includes flavors such as pineapple, mango, lychee, passion fruit, guava, melon, Thai tea and Thai coffee. Purchase these sweet treats at Walmart, Longs, Don Quijote, NEX or online.

Another new product Enjoy Snacks released not only satisfies taste buds, but also brings music to one’s ears. Enjoy’s Sweet Sound Musical Lollipop consists of a tasty, sugar-free pineapple-flavored candy that surrounds a bone-conducting speaker and a stick that contains a music player that plays a minute of looped audio. Be sure to pick it up for events, holidays or special occasions. The confection is available by special order only and can be custom ized with the patron’s own audio, flavors, shapes and colors.

Also be sure to indulge in Enjoy’s new Mochi Crunch chocolate bar, which was done in collaboration with Manoa Chocolate, and features unique flavors of Hawaii-produced dark chocolate and mini Yakko arare.

Visit enjoysnacks.com.