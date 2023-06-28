Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How sweet — July is National Ice Cream Month, with National Ice Cream Day coming July 16. Celebrate with some of these treats.

Double Fat Ice Cream

Double Fat Ice Cream is located in Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach (2490 Kalakaua Ave.), but you won’t find the store in the hotel’s lobby. Instead, walk along Kealohilani Avenue and look for the ice cream signs.

Co-owned by business partners Will Chen and Brandon Lee, Double Fat Ice Cream scoops up creative flavors like honey furikake, yuzu creamsicle, sweet cream and more. You won’t want to miss its Crack Seed Delight sundae, comprising a sweet cream and strawberry ice cream blend with li hing powder, mochi crunch, condensed milk and whipped cream.

Wondering about its name? “‘Fat’ means eight in Cantonese Cuisine, so 88,” Lee says.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@doublefaticecream).

Kokoro Café

This dessert shop in Royal Hawaiian Center (2233 Kalakaua Ave.) is known for its Dole Whip floats and ShakaBooms, which are taiyaki filled with your choice of soft serve and sprinkled with toppings.

The most popular ShakaBoom flavors are classic pineapple Dole Whip and chocolate-vanilla swirl. Highly requested toppings include Fruity Pebbles, rainbow sprinkles and Pocky Sticks.

Call 808-388-6552 or visit kokorohawaii.com.

Happy Lemon

Located in Ward Village, Happy Lemon (1200 Ala Moana Blvd.) is known for its bubble teas, real fruit smoothies and slushies, along with its famous bubble waffle.

Keep cool with its soft serve desserts, available with toppings like boba, Oreo cookies, lychee jelly and more.

Call 808-367-1037 or visit happylemonusa.com.

Black Sheep Cream Co.

Black Sheep Cream Co., with stores in Waipio, Ko Olina, Wahiawa and Kakaako, offers homemade ice cream flavors with fun names, ranging from Matcha Made in Heaven and Cookie Cookie (homemade cookie butter) to Sugar Daddy Got That Dough (brown sugar vanilla cream with homemade cookie dough) and Salted Crackamel (salted cream with homemade caramel ribbons and cracker brittle).

Want to try a variety of flavors? Get an ice cream flight, which includes five ice cream flavors and your choice of homemade hot fudge or caramel.

Follow the business on Instagram (@blacksheepcreamco).

Lewers Street Pizza & Ice Cream

This late-night pizza and ice cream spot (310 Lewers St.) recently opened in Waikiki. It serves up comfort food after 10 p.m.

The biz features Dave’s Hawaiian Ice Cream in flavors like matcha green tea, ube, toasted white macadamia, mango sherbet and lychee sherbet.

Visit lewersstreetpizzaandicecream.com.

Kawaii Ice Wave

Kawaii Ice Wave (various locations) is known for its ice waves, halo halo and soft serve sundaes. The biz recently opened its second location in Hawaii Kai; milkshakes are an exclusive treat at this location.

Choose from cookies and cream — a combo of dairy-free vanilla soft serve, crushed Oreo cookies, milk and a condensed milk rim — or Ube Oreo. The latter features ube-Oreo soft serve swirl, milk, crushed Oreo cookies and a condensed milk rim. Dairy-free soft serve ($6) is also available in flavors like ube-vanilla swirl, strawberry, ube, vanilla and strawberry-vanilla swirl.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@kawaii_icewave).

Milky Cereal Bar

Kapolei-based Milky Cereal Bar (91-5431 Kapolei Pkwy.) is known for its ice cream combined with popular cereals like Fruity Pebbles, Apple Jacks, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and more. Soft serve swirls are available in mini or regular sizes.

Signature combos include Batch Made in Heaven — soft serve mixed with cookie dough and topped with a chocolate drizzle, Oreo sprinkles and Cookie Crisps — and Pretty In Pink, which features strawberries and marshmallow drizzle.

Call 808-670-2764 or visit milkyhawaii.com.

Sage Creamery

Sage Creamery (various locations) specializes in Hawaii-inspired ice cream flavors that are created in small batches. Limited quantities are available at the business’s pop-up locations at Hoopili in Ewa Beach and at the Mililani farmers market on Sundays. You can also find ice cream pints at local retailers Diamond Head Market & Grill, ChadLou’s Coffee Shop and Feast by Jon Matsubara.

Popular flavors include cookies and cream — which features Oreo chunks folded throughout the ice cream — ube crinkle cookie and butter mochi.

Visit sagecreamery.com.

Lappert’s Hawaii

Lappert’s Hawaii (various locations across the islands) is famous for its premium ice cream, along with baked goods and coffee. Ice cream flavors often rotate throughout the stores, but popular ones include Kauai Pie—Kona coffee ice cream, dark chocolate fudge, coconut flakes, Hamakua macadamia nuts and vanilla cake crunch—macadamia nut and Mauna Kea’s Secrets (white chocolate ice cream, raspberry sorbet, fudge brownies and chocolate chunks).

Visit lappertshawaii.com.