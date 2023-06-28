comscore Heat up your summer with grilled chicken | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Heat up your summer with grilled chicken

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 4:22 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

The best grilled chicken smells like summer. To achieve that charred aroma, you want to crisp the skin while cooking the meat through and keeping it juicy. Read more

Previous Story
A cold, refreshing cooler
Next Story
This pie has a buttery crust

Scroll Up