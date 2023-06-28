Hot and new

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Looking for new dining experiences across Oahu? Check out these recently opened spots.

Yakiniku Tawashi

Yakiniku Tawashi (former Yakiniku Shilawon location) recently opened and specializes in traditional Japanese yakiniku. The biz is currently open from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays.

Diners can expect a variety of beefy options ranging from premium kalbi to beef offal (beef intestines, heart, liver, etc.).

Start with assorted kimchi ($12) and choregi salad ($12).

Signature dishes include Omaha premium boneless short rib with chopped onions ($28), Omaha premium outside skirt with chopped onions ($26) and combination meat platter ($69.95). The latter features four cuts of different meats — Omaha premium boneless short rib, outside skirt, chuck eye roll and Kobe rib finger meat.

Yakiniku Tawashi

747 Amana St., Honolulu

808-751-1003

Instagram: @Yakiniku_Tawashi_Honolulu

Allegrini Mozzarella Waikiki

Allegrini Mozzarella is known for its downtown Honolulu deli, which also offers imported Italian goods like pastas and olive oils. The biz just opened a wine bar in Waikiki Food Hall Co. within Royal Hawaiian Center.

The wine bar is designed for foodies and features a variety of Italian wines, limoncello and charcuterie boards.

The wine bar will also serve some of the most popular dishes from the downtown Honolulu store, including La Bomba panino sandwich ($17), La Bomba pizza ($19) and, of course, tiramisu ($8).

Allegrini Mozzarella Waikiki

Royal Hawaiian Center (inside Waikiki Food Hall Co.)

2301 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

Instagram: @littleitalyhawaii

The Buffet at Hyatt

The Buffet at Hyatt with Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa recently reopened for dinner, available daily from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The buffet costs $79 per adult ($39 for children ages 6-12). Kamaaina discount is 25% off through July 4; after that it’s 15% off.

This buffet has been revamped and now includes the best of both worlds — fresh seafood and Korean barbecue. Highlights include a raw bar station with Goosepoint oysters, Snow and Dungeness crab legs and assorted ahi poke; a sushi station with fresh sashimi and temaki handrolls; a barbecue station with kalbi short ribs and rib-eye steak; a banchan station; hot buffet station with Korean fried chicken and roasted Hawaiian kampachi; and a dessert station with a chocolate fountain and DIY soft serve ice cream sundae experience.

The Buffet At Hyatt

Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa

2424 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-923-1234

Ulu Mana Hawaii

Ulu Mana is known for its award-winning snacks made from Hawaiian-grown ulu (breadfruit). The company has been around for seven years, but recently opened its factory store in Kalihi. The Ulu Chip Factory is located in the Hawaii Snack and Gift Center, along with Hawaiian Chip Co., Menehune Mac and Hawaiian Farmers Market.

Breadfruit is known for being versatile, along with its numerous health benefits (high in iron, magnesium, potassium, calcium and more). Ulu chips ($7.49 for 3-ounce bags) are currently fried twice a week, but they are fried more often during ulu season (second half of the year). Choose from flavors like garlic sea salt (which is the most popular), cool lime and sweet potato mix.

The biz offers Hawaiian hummus, which is also made from breadfruit. Flavors include Totally Turmeric, Hoppin’ Jalapeño, Bangin’ Beet and Fun-dried Tomato.

The best part about the factory — there’s a sample bar, where you can try before you buy. There’s also a variety of locally owned products you can check out (Ubae crinkle cookies and more).

Ulu Mana Hawaii

1933 Republican St., Honolulu

808-987-1284

ulumanahawaii.com

Instagram: @ulumanahawaii