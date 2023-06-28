comscore Just 'meexing' it up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Just ‘meexing’ it up

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 3:17 p.m.
  • Garlic chicken and teri beef combo plate ($15). PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
  • Lechon kawali and fish katsu ($17). PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO
  • Co-owners Jay and Alberto Pasol and Noah Yalimaiwai in the window. PHOTO BY ANTHONY CONSILLIO

Located in Kahuku, Da Meex Plate food truck is inspired by the quintessential Hawaiian plate lunch. Read more

Previous Story
Mochi madness
Next Story
Loaded plate lunches

Scroll Up