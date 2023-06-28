Just ‘meexing’ it up

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Located in Kahuku, Da Meex Plate food truck is inspired by the quintessential Hawaiian plate lunch.

“Our menu reflects different ethnicities within our community — like Filipino, Japanese, Chinese — and it also features whatever I want to eat,” says business owner/chef Jay Pasol. “It has a little bit of everything. In Kahuku, we have Thai, Mexican and even Brazilian food trucks, and they’re all great, but we don’t have a plate lunch (one) to call our own anymore. That was the inspiration behind our business.

“Da Mixed Plate name was already taken, so we changed ours to ‘Da Meex Plate,’” he adds.

The food truck officially started in August 2020 with choices like garlic chicken, teri beef, hamburger steak and lechon kawali. Mini plates are $11, while two-choice combos are $15; all plates include mac salad and rice.

“Our garlic chicken is inspired by Mitsuken’s,” Pasol says. “Our teri beef comes from our family recipe, and our lechon kawali is something we take pride in because of our Filipino culture. I remember making lechon kawali with my dad for every party, so I felt that was something we needed to put on our menu for our Filipino customers.

“Our fish katsu is one of a kind,” he adds. “We use mostly marlin and swordfish, which have more fat and have more tender, moist meat than ahi. I make my own kabayaki sauce for it, and the fish is topped with furikake and green onions. A lot of research and development went into making these plates.”

Specials are available almost daily and feature whatever the community wants, according to Pasol.

“I recently had a ‘mixed plate’ special with short rib beef stew, shoyu chicken, laulau, rice, mac salad and Okinawan potato salad all in one plate,” Pasol says. “I want to give back to the community who gave so much to me. Food is always the way to someone’s soul; it’s a great vessel to share experiences and stories.”

The food truck is currently open 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays or until sold out. For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@da_meex_food_ truck).

“I want to thank my friends, family and the community for the support,” Pasol says. “Big things can come out of a small community.”

Da Meex Plate food truck

Behind Giovanni’s Shrimp Truck Kahuku, 56-505 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku

Instagram: @da_meex_food_truck

How to order: In person or phone orders accepted from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (call 808-589-6552)

How to pay: Cash and Venmo accepted