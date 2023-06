Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sometimes, that craving for plate lunch hits hard. Check out these spots:

Hello, Pulehu ribs

A trip to Oahu’s North Shore isn’t complete without a stop at Papa Ole’s Kitchen (54-316 Kamehameha Hwy. Ste. 9). The local spot is in Hauula and is known for its Pulehu short ribs. The biz also offers a full breakfast menu and plate lunch menu.

Popular options include make-your-own mix plate ($18-$20) — kalbi with garlic chicken is a winning combo — and the Big “J” Special ($25), which includes Pulehu ribs and shrimp.

Call 808-293-2292 or follow the biz on Instagram (@papaoleskitchen).

A Kaimuki institution

St. Louis Drive In (3145 Waialae Ave.) has been providing plate lunches to Oahu since 1962. Originally, the drive-in was famous for local dishes like roast pork, beef stew and spare ribs, but the menu has since expanded to include seafood options like ahi belly, fresh salmon and fresh mahi mahi.

The business’s Japanese-style plate lunches are still customer favorites. The Super Japanese plate deluxe ($13.50) — scallops, mochiko chicken, teri beef, ahi sashimi and shrimp tempura with rice and tossed salad — is still one of the most popular items.

Call 808-734-3673.

Waipahu hot spot

When you want a kanak attack-inducing plate lunch, look no further than Leeward Drive-Inn (94-209 Pupukahi St.). This Waipahu staple has been serving locals since 1964.

The menu has tons of options, ranging from all-day breakfast items like loco moco and fried rice with two eggs, to the Original Leeward fried noodles, O-Bento and Box Lunch. The biz even features Korean barbecue. Customer favorites include the garlic chicken plate ($15.98) and ultimate mix plate ($19.98). The latter comes with barbecue pork, hamburger steak, fried chicken, fried noodles, spare ribs and rice. Wash everything down with Hawaiian honey cones ($10) — a corn-based cone filled with ice cream — for dessert.

Call 808-671-7323 or visit leewarddriveinn.com.

