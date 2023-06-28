Return of a bountiful buffet
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 3:44 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Goosepoint oysters are abundant. PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Kalbi is grilled on the spot. PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Assorted seafood including ahi sashimi. PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Chocolate fountain is part of the dessert station. PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Snow crab legs and Dungeness crab claws. PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
-
Assorted banchan. PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree