Couple in deadly fentanyl doses case charged | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Couple in deadly fentanyl doses case charged

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

Two accused fentanyl dealers who allegedly provided fatal doses that killed a pair of Hawaii island paddlers celebrating in a Waikiki hotel room June 5 are facing multiple federal charges in the mass overdose incident that also sent four victims to the hospital. Read more

