Kokua Line: Which bus routes are changing for rail?

Question: Are all TheBus routes changing on July 1? I wasn’t worried about it because I don’t live along a rail route, but now I am hearing that the CityExpress to UH Manoa is changing even though the train doesn’t go that far, so I am wondering about that.

Answer: Not all TheBus routes are changing as Oahu’s new rail-transit system opens, but many are, including the Route A CityExpress you ride. However, since you catch that bus downtown, it doesn’t appear your routine will be affected, based on information provided by Honolulu’s Depart­­- ment of Transportation Serv­ices.

Most changes are occurring closer to rail stations, diverting passengers to the new Skyline elevated rail-transit system. Here are updates announced by DTS, which will take effect July 1. For more details, go to thebus.org and click on “Rider Alerts.”

>> Modified Route A CityExpress (Pearlridge/UH-Manoa via H-1): The route has been restructured to provide faster direct service between Pearlridge/Aloha Stadium/Pearl Harbor and downtown Honolulu. There will be no changes to the current route between downtown Honolulu and UH Manoa. The modified route will serve Pearlridge, Aloha Stadium, Pearl Harbor, downtown Honolulu, Kapiolani Boulevard, Ala Moana Center and UH Manoa. It will no longer serve Waipahu, Pearl City, Kalihi Transit Center or Kalihi along North King Street. Alternate transit options in Waipahu are Routes 40, 42 and 43 or Skyline; in Pearl City, Routes 40, 42 and 51 or Skyline; at Kalihi Transit Center, Routes 1, 1-L, 2, 2-L and 43; in Kalihi (North King Street), Routes 1 and 1-L.

>> Modified Route C CountryExpress! (Makaha/Ala Moana Center): This line is being rerouted in Kapolei to serve the East Kapolei and UH West Oahu rail stations. It will no longer serve Kapolei Parkway (between Kalaeloa and Kamokila boulevards), Kamokila Boulevard, Haumea Street or Makakilo Drive.

>> Modified Route 1-L (Aloha Stadium/Hawaii Kai Limited Stop via Salt Lake): The route is being extended to serve the Aloha Stadium rail station and the Salt Lake area. There are no changes to the current route between the Kalihi Transit Center and Hawaii Kai.

>> Modified Route 20 (Waikiki-Aloha Stadium): This will no longer serve Pearlridge.

>> Route 40 (Honolulu-­Makaha) and Route 99 (Wahiawa-Mililani-­Waipahu-Kapolei Express): These two bus lines are being rerouted to serve the UH West Oahu rail station. They will no longer stop at UH West Oahu campus bus stop No. 4539, which is being discontinued.

>> Modified Route 44 (Waipahu-Ewa Beach): This line will discontinue service to Leoku, Waipahu and Leolua streets and instead serve the West Loch rail station.

>> New Route 46 (Kapolei Commons-UH West Oahu): This route will serve Kapolei Commons, Kapolei Civic Center District, Villages of Kapolei, Ka Makana Ali‘i and the East Kapolei and UH West Oahu rail stations.

>> New Route 461 (Makakilo-Palahia-UH West Oahu): This route will serve Makakilo, Villages of Kapolei, Ka Makana Ali‘i and the East Kapolei and UH West Oahu rail stations.

>> New Route PH-8: This route will provide weekday, peak-hour express service between the Aloha Stadium rail station and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

>> Route 71 (Pearlridge­-Newtown): This line will be discontinued and replaced by Pearlridge rail station circulator routes. New Route 541 will serve Wailuna, Waiau, Waimalu Plaza and Waimalu Shopping Center. New Route 542 will serve Newtown, Royal Summit, Waimalu Plaza and Waimalu Shopping Center. New Route 544 will serve Kaonohi Street and Pearlridge. New Route 545 will serve Koauka Loop, Pali Momi Medical Center and Pearlridge shopping/office centers.

>> Route 73 (Leeward Community College-Pearl City): This route will be discontinued, no longer serving the community college and Pearl City Cultural Center. Route 73 will be replaced by Pearl Highlands rail station circulator routes. New Route 531 will serve Manana and Pearl City Gateway. New Route 532 will serve Momilani, Pearl City High School, Highlands Intermediate School and Pearl City Shopping Center. New Route 535 will serve Pearl City Peninsula, Pearl City Shopping Center and Pearl City Gateway. In addition, new Route 533 will replace the Route 53 Pacific Palisades shuttle service on weekends.

>> Route 74(Aiea-Halawa Heights): This line will be discontinued, replaced by Aloha Stadium rail station circulator routes. New Route 551 will serve Aiea Heights, Aiea Shopping Center, Aiea Town Square and Aiea High School. New Route 552 will serve Halawa Heights, Camp Smith and the Stadium Mall shopping center.

