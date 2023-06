Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Four Seasons Resort Lanai has appointed Alvin Dela Cruz as its executive chef. Read more

Four Seasons Resort Lanai has appointed Alvin Dela Cruz as its executive chef. Dela Cruz has a wealth of operational knowledge and creativity. He is a graduate of the California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu and previously held positions at Montage Los Cabos and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, as well as various progressive roles within The Ritz-Carlton across the U.S.

Premier Medical Group Hawaii has hired Beth-Ann Kozlovich to its senior administrative team as vice president of communications and marketing. Kozlovich served for nearly two decades as a Hawaii Public Radio executive producer and host and was heard on “Town Square” and “The Conversation.” She also worked as communications director for Kahi Mohala and most recently served as vice president at communications firm CommPac, leading public relations, media and presentation training and strategic efforts for clients.

REHAB Hospital of the Pacific has promoted three members of its leadership team:

>> Wendy Manuel, who has served as vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, is now executive vice president while continuing her roles as COO and CFO. She has more than 30 years of experience in accounting and the health care industry.

>> Aeri Tilker, who was serving as director of compliance and risk, will continue in that role but will now also serve as REHAB’s general counsel.

>> Andrew Davey, who served as accounting manager, has been promoted to controller in recognition of his accomplishments and impact on REHAB’s organizational success.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.