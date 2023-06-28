Dave Reardon: Preseason magazines remain rite of summer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If things keep going in the direction they are headed, in the not-too-distant future just about everything we want or need will be delivered to our doorsteps. Read more

If things keep going in the direction they are headed, in the not-too-distant future just about everything we want or need will be delivered to our doorsteps. It’s already happening, but at least we still have the option to go to an actual brick-and-mortar store, and not just a virtual one — for now.

Grocery and prescription delivery is nothing new. But it used to be mostly for little old ladies, or other people who had difficulty getting around.

I really don’t look forward to when I can’t go to a supermarket at any time of the day or night, and not just because I want a midnight snack. Sadly, though, I think that might be coming sooner than we expect.

Until then, though, we can still enjoy a summer ritual — one that has actually become a late spring ritual. While standing in a line at Long’s last week, my wait seemed much shorter because I had the Athlon Sports 2023 National College Football Annual in my grubby paws.

It used to be an unwritten rule that these publications weren’t available until July. But that has gone the way of no Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving. The 24-hour news cycle has spawned an even hungrier-for-content 365-day news cycle, and there is no longer an offseason for any sport, including college football.

I didn’t realize until taking a look just now that I’m actually not two months ahead, but a month behind — according to Athlon’s website, its annual college football print magazine has been available for purchase online since May 16, and, “Copies will arrive at newsstands everywhere starting May 23.”

Athlon, as usual, is first. But it isn’t alone.

The competition includes Lindy’s, which like Athlon covers a variety of the major sports — with annual magazines and a strong web presence, too.

And, of course, there’s Phil Steele. His name has become to football preview magazines what Mel Kiper Jr.’s is to the draft.

Some fans consider Steele’s work the bible, because of its heftiness. At some point, however, you get to diminishing returns. How accurate can four-deep preseason all-conference teams really be?

Do they really know which guy is the third and which one is the fourth best long snapper in the Southland Conference, especially considering a down has yet to be played? And to whom is this important, other than their immediate families — and maybe the fifth best long snapper in the Southland Conference, who didn’t make the cut?

But, yes, Steele and his staff wouldn’t produce this 350-page two-pound mass of information if there were not a demand for it at $19.99.

I prefer my reading a little bit lighter, and Athlon’s 192 pages is enough of a fix, for now at least.

On the 126th page is where University of Hawaii fans will find what they most crave to know. Athlon says the Rainbow Warriors will improve from last year — but just by one win. The magazine projects a 4-9 overall record and 2-6 in the conference, to finish 10th in the 12-team league.

Athlon goes just three-deep with its preseason all-conference teams. A total of 87 Mountain West players are mentioned and just five of them are from UH (well, six if you count San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, the first-team quarterback who transferred out of Manoa with most of the other starters last year).

The five are Cam Stone (first team, cornerback), Tylan Hines (second team, all-purpose), John Tuitupou (third team, defensive line), Logan Taylor (third team, linebacker), and Peter Manuma (third team, safety).

If you’re a Warriors fan, you may want a refund when you see them ranked 121st out of the 133 FBS teams.

But before you get too steamed, digest what this unidentified “opposing MW assistant coach” has to say about UH:

“There’s so many transfers it’s hard to tell what they’ll be.”

And isn’t that true for everyone these days?