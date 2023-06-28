Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 28, 2023 Today Updated 9:22 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled THURSDAY No local sporting events scheduled VOLLEYBALL 2023 UH RAINBOW WAHINE Schedule Aug. 25! vs. Northwestern 7 p.m. Aug. 26! vs. San Diego 7 p.m. Aug. 27! vs. Oregon 7 p.m. Aug. 31 vs. USC 7 p.m. Sept. 2 vs. USC 7 p.m. Sept. 7# vs. Liberty 7 p.m. Sept. 8# vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m. Sept. 10# vs. UCLA 5 p.m. Sept. 14% at TCU 1 p.m. Sept. 15% vs. Western Carolina 9 a.m. Sept. 16% vs. Florida State 7 a.m. Sept. 22* vs. CSU Bakersfield 7 p.m. Sept. 24* vs. CSUN 5 p.m. Sept. 29* at Long Beach State 4 p.m. Sept. 30* at UC San Diego 4 p.m. Oct. 6* vs. CS Fullerton 7 p.m. Oct. 7* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m. Oct. 13* at UC Santa Barbara 4 p.m. Oct. 14* at Cal Poly TBD Oct. 17* at UC Davis 3 p.m. Oct. 21* vs. UC Riverside 7 p.m. Oct. 27* at CSUN 3 p.m. Oct. 28* at CSU Bakersfield 1 p.m. Nov. 3* vs. Cal Poly 7 p.m. Nov. 4* vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m. Nov. 10* at UC Irvine 4 p.m. Nov. 11* at CS Fullerton 2 p.m. Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m. Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m. !—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic #—OUTRIGGER Volleyball Challenge %—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas) *—Big West The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif. GOLF Oahu Junior Golf Association The Waikiki Challenge at Ala Wai At Ala Wai Golf Course Sunday Boys 10-younger Kellen Nogawa 36-38—74 Jason Uno 35-46—81 Carter Crouse 38-44—82 Aiden Mizuno 39-45—84 Cody Mau 36-48—84 11-12 Carson Kage 35-39—74 Brycen James Massey 37-40—77 Mason Miyashiro 37-42—79 Bryten Ching 37-44—81 Lancelot Wang 39-44—83 13-14 Braylon Yamada 38-38—76 Isaac Kim 39-38—77 Maximus Waki 37-42—79 Levi Swanson 35-44—79 Wyatt Endow 35-46—81 15-18 Dylan Sakasegawa 31-37—68 Gunnar Lee 34-36—70 Marcus Takahama 33-40—73 Ethan Nouchi 38-37—75 Connor Koyano 41-37—78 Girls 10-younger Makayla Yonemura 36-43—79 Madison Sur 37-43—80 Ashlynn Tanaka 42-39—81 Ava Wu 37-46—83 Khloe Kumamoto 40-44—84 11-12 Brooke Asao 34-42—76 Angelina Lin 38-39—77 Keelee Nogawa 38-39—77 Makena Yonemura 40-39—79 Mara Gillespie 37-43—80 13-14 Samantha Monroe 34-42—76 Mia Nakaoka 34-42—76 Caitlyn Matsunaga 43-36—79 Megan George 41-43—84 Aleena Guajardo 39-45—84 15-18 Ava Cepeda 37-37—74 Mira Kubo 36-39—75 Paige Sur 40-37—77 Valerie Pak 39-40—79 Jocelyn Choi 39-42—81 Sydney Fuke 40-41—81 Jasmine Choi 39-42—81 SWIMMING Cholo’s Waimea Bay 1.2-Mile Swim At Waimea Bay Saturday Female Open: 1. Kaimakana Flanagan 27:33.4. 2. Belise Swartwood 27:37.0. 3. Jennifer Conway 28:37.1. 10-younger: 1. Poanu Maiava 44:17.0. 2. Kaiea Maiava 46:13.6. 3. Tula Puder 46:53.6. 11-12: 1. Rahlee Davis 31:00.5. 2. Natalie Coughlin 38:39.7. 3. Erin Keogh 50:07.5. 13-14: 1. Corey Farah 28:50.6. 2. Kamakana Kaahaaina 31:00.3. 3. Logan Davidson 31:02.7. 15-19: 1. Paulina Chavis 29:03.7. 2. Sophia Hurd 29:08.5. 3. Journei Webster 29:33.0. 20-24: 1. Charlotte Meier 29:32.8. 2. Anna Friedrich 30:36.8. 3. Erin Scudder 30:48.3. 25-29: 1. Ivy Martin 30:35.4. 2. Taylor Garcia 30:52.4. 3. Emma Lythgoe 30:53.1. 30-34: 1. Heather Iwasaki 29:09.9. 2. Rachel Gaul 32:33.5. 3. Alexandra McCarthy 33:00.8. 35-39: 1. Lectie Altman-Batula 29:08.9. 2. Jessica McCollum 29:31.5. 3. Lauren Trangmar 32:06.4. 40-44: 1. Remi Nealon 36:22.6. 2. Kristy Henderson 36:36.6. 3. Tamara Goldschmied 36:52.5. 45-49: 1. Meredith Novack 36:02.2. 2. Michelle Simmons 36:17.9. 3. Melissa Tallent 36:42.8. 50-54: 1. Sandie Easton 28:42.7. 2. Alicia Hetherington 32:28.4. 3. Susan Burr 38:24.8. 55-59: 1. Susan Stewart 40:02.4. 2. Kristi Shaffer 41:37.4. 3. Michelle Campillo-Peters 42:18.2. 60-64: 1. Anna Marie Watkins 36:27.1. 2. Diane Corn 37:13.0. 3. Denise Webb 38:59.8. 65-69: 1. Kaia Hedlund 36:39.1. 2. Laurie Loomis 43:03.2. 3. Sharon Leng 48:08.2. 3. 70-74: 1. Frances Colella 54:12.2. 2. Rosemary Adam-Terem 1:13:56.0. 80-older: 1. Kathleen Quinn 1:03:59.1. 2. Lori Auhll 1:13:33.4. Male Open: 1. Owen Ngan 24:59.7. 2. Knut Robinson 25:06.0. 3. Brock Imonen 25:08.0. 10-younger: 1. Makana Keaulana 31:24.3. 2. Kieran Mierzwa 46:54.4. 11-12: 1. Winston Cummings 28:42.0. 2. Cooper Ketchen 30:56.2. 3. Cheveyo Rodriguez 30:57.3. 13-14: 1. Brahman Davis 25:11.7. 2. Flexx Faildo 27:12.2. 3. Liko Lambert 29:54.6. 15-19: 1. Nick Davidson 25:46.5. 2. Kian Reader 27:05.4. 3. Quintin Cummings 27:55.5. 20-24: 1. Makena Ginoza 25:44.0. 2. Dietrich Meyer 27:48.5. 3. Connor Johns 28:33.8. 25-29: 1. Thomas Rathbun 27:13.7. 2. Derek Tanizaki-Hudson 31:03.2. 3. Jose Coves 31:29.2. 30-34: 1. Jayson Hagi 25:55.2. 2. Christopher Chuck 28:14.8. 3. Marcus Guttmann 28:25.4. 35-39: 1. Scott Kobayashi 31:57.2. 2. Kaz Yoshiwara 33:16.8. 3. Riki Otaki 34:48.3. 40-44: 1. Luis Saulny 27:53.5. 2. Andrew Kopacz 29:03.3. 3. John Hudson 31:08.9. 45-49: 1. Rodney Ellis 28:16.4. 2. Michael Koehne 29:02.8. 3. James Yang 31:38.3. 50-54: 1. Ryan Leong 28:15.7. 2. Keith Truelove 28:41.3. 3. Iain Addinell 31:07.7. 55-59: 1. Claus Hansen 30:39.9. 2. Mark Richards 33:04.3. 3. Knoel Kaneshiro 34:20.8. 60-64: 1. Joesph Lileikis 29:14.1. 2. Mark Miller 31:17.2. 3. Alexander Jampel 31:51.3. 65-69: 1. Stefan Reinke 31:29.7. 2. Stan Kobayashi 36:29.0. 3. Tim Johns 37:03.5. 70-74: 1. Mark Barrand 37:28.7. 2. Harold Bryant 39:17.3. 3. Jeffrey Dodge 41:24.4. 75-79: 1. Arthur Duryea 43:02.2. 2. Jim Kraus 44:15.8. 3. Donn Viviani 44:32.1. 80-older: 1. Gene Grounds 50:34.8. 2. Daniel Drown 54:27.2. 