Scoreboard – June 28, 2023

CALENDAR

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

THURSDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

VOLLEYBALL

2023 UH RAINBOW WAHINE

Schedule

Aug. 25! vs. Northwestern 7 p.m.

Aug. 26! vs. San Diego 7 p.m.

Aug. 27! vs. Oregon 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 vs. USC 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 vs. USC 7 p.m.

Sept. 7# vs. Liberty 7 p.m.

Sept. 8# vs. Pepperdine 7 p.m.

Sept. 10# vs. UCLA 5 p.m.

Sept. 14% at TCU 1 p.m.

Sept. 15% vs. Western Carolina 9 a.m.

Sept. 16% vs. Florida State 7 a.m.

Sept. 22* vs. CSU Bakersfield 7 p.m.

Sept. 24* vs. CSUN 5 p.m.

Sept. 29* at Long Beach State 4 p.m.

Sept. 30* at UC San Diego 4 p.m.

Oct. 6* vs. CS Fullerton 7 p.m.

Oct. 7* vs. UC Irvine 7 p.m.

Oct. 13* at UC Santa Barbara 4 p.m.

Oct. 14* at Cal Poly TBD

Oct. 17* at UC Davis 3 p.m.

Oct. 21* vs. UC Riverside 7 p.m.

Oct. 27* at CSUN 3 p.m.

Oct. 28* at CSU Bakersfield 1 p.m.

Nov. 3* vs. Cal Poly 7 p.m.

Nov. 4* vs. UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m.

Nov. 10* at UC Irvine 4 p.m.

Nov. 11* at CS Fullerton 2 p.m.

Nov. 17 vs. UC San Diego 7 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Long Beach State 7 p.m.

!—Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine

Classic

#—OUTRIGGER Volleyball Challenge

%—Fight in the Fort (Fort Worth, Texas)

*—Big West

The Big West Championship is Nov. 23-25 in Long Beach, Calif.

GOLF

Oahu Junior Golf Association

The Waikiki Challenge at Ala Wai

At Ala Wai Golf Course

Sunday

Boys

10-younger

Kellen Nogawa 36-38—74

Jason Uno 35-46—81

Carter Crouse 38-44—82

Aiden Mizuno 39-45—84

Cody Mau 36-48—84

11-12

Carson Kage 35-39—74

Brycen James Massey 37-40—77

Mason Miyashiro 37-42—79

Bryten Ching 37-44—81

Lancelot Wang 39-44—83

13-14

Braylon Yamada 38-38—76

Isaac Kim 39-38—77

Maximus Waki 37-42—79

Levi Swanson 35-44—79

Wyatt Endow 35-46—81

15-18

Dylan Sakasegawa 31-37—68

Gunnar Lee 34-36—70

Marcus Takahama 33-40—73

Ethan Nouchi 38-37—75

Connor Koyano 41-37—78

Girls

10-younger

Makayla Yonemura 36-43—79

Madison Sur 37-43—80

Ashlynn Tanaka 42-39—81

Ava Wu 37-46—83

Khloe Kumamoto 40-44—84

11-12

Brooke Asao 34-42—76

Angelina Lin 38-39—77

Keelee Nogawa 38-39—77

Makena Yonemura 40-39—79

Mara Gillespie 37-43—80

13-14

Samantha Monroe 34-42—76

Mia Nakaoka 34-42—76

Caitlyn Matsunaga 43-36—79

Megan George 41-43—84

Aleena Guajardo 39-45—84

15-18

Ava Cepeda 37-37—74

Mira Kubo 36-39—75

Paige Sur 40-37—77

Valerie Pak 39-40—79

Jocelyn Choi 39-42—81

Sydney Fuke 40-41—81

Jasmine Choi 39-42—81

SWIMMING

Cholo’s Waimea Bay

1.2-Mile Swim

At Waimea Bay

Saturday

Female

Open: 1. Kaimakana Flanagan 27:33.4. 2. Belise Swartwood 27:37.0. 3. Jennifer Conway 28:37.1. 10-younger: 1. Poanu Maiava 44:17.0. 2. Kaiea Maiava 46:13.6. 3. Tula Puder 46:53.6. 11-12: 1. Rahlee Davis 31:00.5. 2. Natalie Coughlin 38:39.7. 3. Erin Keogh 50:07.5. 13-14: 1. Corey Farah 28:50.6. 2. Kamakana Kaahaaina 31:00.3. 3. Logan Davidson 31:02.7.

15-19: 1. Paulina Chavis 29:03.7.

2. Sophia Hurd 29:08.5. 3. Journei Webster 29:33.0. 20-24: 1. Charlotte Meier 29:32.8. 2. Anna Friedrich 30:36.8. 3. Erin Scudder 30:48.3. 25-29: 1. Ivy Martin 30:35.4. 2. Taylor Garcia 30:52.4. 3. Emma Lythgoe 30:53.1. 30-34: 1. Heather Iwasaki 29:09.9. 2. Rachel Gaul 32:33.5. 3. Alexandra McCarthy 33:00.8. 35-39:

1. Lectie Altman-Batula 29:08.9. 2. Jessica McCollum 29:31.5. 3. Lauren Trangmar 32:06.4. 40-44: 1. Remi Nealon 36:22.6. 2. Kristy Henderson 36:36.6. 3. Tamara Goldschmied 36:52.5. 45-49: 1. Meredith Novack 36:02.2. 2. Michelle Simmons 36:17.9. 3. Melissa Tallent 36:42.8. 50-54: 1. Sandie Easton 28:42.7. 2. Alicia

Hetherington 32:28.4. 3. Susan Burr 38:24.8. 55-59: 1. Susan Stewart 40:02.4. 2. Kristi Shaffer 41:37.4. 3. Michelle Campillo-Peters 42:18.2. 60-64: 1. Anna Marie Watkins 36:27.1. 2. Diane Corn 37:13.0. 3. Denise Webb 38:59.8. 65-69: 1. Kaia Hedlund 36:39.1. 2. Laurie Loomis 43:03.2. 3. Sharon Leng 48:08.2. 3. 70-74: 1. Frances Colella 54:12.2. 2. Rosemary Adam-Terem 1:13:56.0. 80-older:

1. Kathleen Quinn 1:03:59.1. 2. Lori Auhll 1:13:33.4.

Male

Open: 1. Owen Ngan 24:59.7. 2. Knut Robinson 25:06.0. 3. Brock Imonen 25:08.0. 10-younger: 1. Makana Keaulana 31:24.3. 2. Kieran Mierzwa 46:54.4.

11-12: 1. Winston Cummings 28:42.0. 2. Cooper Ketchen 30:56.2. 3. Cheveyo

Rodriguez 30:57.3. 13-14: 1. Brahman

Davis 25:11.7. 2. Flexx Faildo 27:12.2.

3. Liko Lambert 29:54.6. 15-19: 1. Nick Davidson 25:46.5. 2. Kian Reader 27:05.4. 3. Quintin Cummings 27:55.5. 20-24:

1. Makena Ginoza 25:44.0. 2. Dietrich Meyer 27:48.5. 3. Connor Johns 28:33.8. 25-29: 1. Thomas Rathbun 27:13.7.

2. Derek Tanizaki-Hudson 31:03.2. 3. Jose Coves 31:29.2. 30-34: 1. Jayson Hagi 25:55.2. 2. Christopher Chuck 28:14.8.

3. Marcus Guttmann 28:25.4. 35-39:

1. Scott Kobayashi 31:57.2. 2. Kaz

Yoshiwara 33:16.8. 3. Riki Otaki 34:48.3. 40-44: 1. Luis Saulny 27:53.5. 2. Andrew Kopacz 29:03.3. 3. John Hudson 31:08.9. 45-49: 1. Rodney Ellis 28:16.4. 2. Michael Koehne 29:02.8. 3. James Yang 31:38.3. 50-54: 1. Ryan Leong 28:15.7. 2. Keith Truelove 28:41.3. 3. Iain Addinell 31:07.7. 55-59: 1. Claus Hansen 30:39.9. 2. Mark Richards 33:04.3. 3. Knoel Kaneshiro 34:20.8. 60-64: 1. Joesph Lileikis 29:14.1. 2. Mark Miller 31:17.2. 3. Alexander Jampel 31:51.3. 65-69: 1. Stefan Reinke 31:29.7. 2. Stan Kobayashi 36:29.0. 3. Tim Johns 37:03.5. 70-74: 1. Mark Barrand 37:28.7. 2. Harold Bryant 39:17.3. 3. Jeffrey Dodge 41:24.4. 75-79: 1. Arthur Duryea 43:02.2. 2. Jim Kraus 44:15.8. 3. Donn Viviani 44:32.1. 80-older: 1. Gene Grounds 50:34.8. 2. Daniel Drown 54:27.2.