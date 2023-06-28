Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – June 28, 2023 Today Updated 9:25 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Twins at Braves 6:20 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Pirates 1:05 p.m. PADS NA/230 NA Regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Dodgers at Rockies 2:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA White Sox at Angels 3:38 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* BASKETBALL: WNBA Sparks at Sky 6 a.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Dream at Mystics 1 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA HOCKEY: NHL DRAFT Round 1 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 HOCKEY: 3ICE Week 1 from Pittsburgh 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 LACROSSE: WORLD MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP, QUARTERFINAL Israel vs. United States 4 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 SOCCER UEFA U-21 Euro: England vs. Germany 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 UEFA U-21 Euro: Switzerland vs. France 8:45 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Libertadores: Internacional vs. D.I. Medellín 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Trinidad & Tobago 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Libertadores: Flamengo vs. Aucas 2:20 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Gold Cup: Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. U.S. 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 NWSL Challenge: Angel City vs. San Diego 4:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 TENNIS Eastbourne; Mallorca; Bad Homburg midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* THURSDAY TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Padres at Pirates 6:35 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Pirates 6:35 a.m. PADS NA/230 NA Regional coverage 9:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 White Sox at Angels 10:07 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 All-Star Starters Reveal 1 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Dodgers at Rockies 2:40 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage (in progress) 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 BASEBALL: GEICO PREP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP Semifinal 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221 73 BASKETBALL: WNBA Fever at Mercury 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Lynx at Storm 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 GOLF DP World: Betfred British Masters 2 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 U.S. Senior Open 6 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 U.S. Senior Open noon GOLF 30/216 86 Capital One’s The Match 1 p.m. TNT 43/553 125 Capital One’s The Match 1 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126 HOCKEY: NHL DRAFT Rounds 2-7 5 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* LACROSSE: WORLD MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP, SEMIFINALS Teams TBD 2 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 Teams TBD 5 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 SOCCER Libertadores: Boca Juniors vs. Monagas 11:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Gold Cup: Qatar vs. Honduras 1:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Libertadores:Palmeiras vs. Bolívar 1:55 p.m. BEIN NA/229 NA Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Mexico 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 TENNIS Eastbourne; Mallorca; Bad Homburg midnight TENNIS NA/243 84* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Giants at Blue Jays 1:07 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: White Sox at Angels 3:38 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM THURSDAY TIME STATION MLB: Yankees at Athletics 9:37 a.m. 1500-AM MLB: White Sox at Angels 10:07 a.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM MLB: Giants at Blue Jays (in progress) 12:35 p.m. 1500-AM Previous Story Stephen Tsai: UH football’s 2011 staff one of its best all-time Next Story Scoreboard – June 28, 2023