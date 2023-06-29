Letter: Fans bemoan decision to cancel ‘Magnum P.I.’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am so disappointed with NBC’s decision not to retain the amazing cast and writers of “Magnum P.I.” for Season 6. Read more

I know that the writers’ strike had an impact on the decision, and NBC executives may even have felt they were doing the actors a disservice by retaining them while waiting for strike to end.

But NBC has broken trust with the entire large fan base of “Magnum P.I.,” an amazing show that has created an ohana on and off the screen.

The actors and fans have formed a bond that would have assured “Magnum P.I.” viewership for as many seasons as NBC airs the show.

This “Magnum P.I.” superfan base rewatch the episodes on Tivo, DVR and streaming services regularly. There are viewing parties, where fandom talks up the show on all social media platforms.

By making this decision, NBC has lost our faith.

I truly hope NBC reconsiders its decision and finishes our ohana’s story.

Elaine M. Kantrowitz

Rockaway, N.J.

