Letter: Finally, locals come first for Hanauma Bay entry

Oh my! It looks like Laura H. Thielen, director of the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, is once again “permitting” locals to have access to Hanauma bay without a reservation (“Kamaaina to get reservations-free entry to Hanauma Bay,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, June 26).

We must be special! As a retired city lifeguard at Hanauma Bay (1965-1972), I can once again access the bay to go for a swim? I don’t believe it — putting locals before the tourists. It’s a miracle.

Deane Gonzalez

Hawaii Kai

