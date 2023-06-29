Letter: Full-time status for Council the real issue

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The real issue with the City Council pay raises is the change in status to full time, a change to the City Charter that should be decided by the voters. Read more

Also, a City Council source told me that the change in status is not included in the bill that authorizes the pay raises on July 1, which would remove the reason for the big pay raise. The change in status is apparently deferred as a separate issue.

Will the City Council try to push this issue through? Is that even legal? I believe these are questions that need to be answered by the mayor and/or the Corporation Counsel. I made a call to the mayor’s office on this matter a week ago and have had no response to date.

Richard Porter

Kailua

