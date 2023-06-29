Editorial | Letters Letter: Full-time status for Council the real issue Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The real issue with the City Council pay raises is the change in status to full time, a change to the City Charter that should be decided by the voters. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The real issue with the City Council pay raises is the change in status to full time, a change to the City Charter that should be decided by the voters. Also, a City Council source told me that the change in status is not included in the bill that authorizes the pay raises on July 1, which would remove the reason for the big pay raise. The change in status is apparently deferred as a separate issue. Will the City Council try to push this issue through? Is that even legal? I believe these are questions that need to be answered by the mayor and/or the Corporation Counsel. I made a call to the mayor’s office on this matter a week ago and have had no response to date. Richard Porter Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Protect Pupukea marine district