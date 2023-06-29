Letter: Submersible dominates news, migrants ignored

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am sitting here pondering why the world has been following the awful tragedy of the five people lost in a submersible on a tourist visit to see the Titanic, while attention seems absent regarding the hundreds (or perhaps thousands) of migrants seeking freedom and peace in the Mediterranean.

Who makes these life-and-death decisions? Why aren’t big ships being sent to help the migrants before they die at sea? Sadly, it seems to me that it says a lot about our societies.

Edwyna Spiegel

Seattle, Wash.

