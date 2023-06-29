comscore Letter: Submersible dominates news, migrants ignored | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Submersible dominates news, migrants ignored

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

I am sitting here pondering why the world has been following the awful tragedy of the five people lost in a submersible on a tourist visit to see the Titanic, while attention seems absent regarding the hundreds (or perhaps thousands) of migrants seeking freedom and peace in the Mediterranean. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Protect Pupukea marine district

Scroll Up