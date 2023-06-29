Editorial | Letters Letter: Submersible dominates news, migrants ignored Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I am sitting here pondering why the world has been following the awful tragedy of the five people lost in a submersible on a tourist visit to see the Titanic, while attention seems absent regarding the hundreds (or perhaps thousands) of migrants seeking freedom and peace in the Mediterranean. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I am sitting here pondering why the world has been following the awful tragedy of the five people lost in a submersible on a tourist visit to see the Titanic, while attention seems absent regarding the hundreds (or perhaps thousands) of migrants seeking freedom and peace in the Mediterranean. Who makes these life-and-death decisions? Why aren’t big ships being sent to help the migrants before they die at sea? Sadly, it seems to me that it says a lot about our societies. Edwyna Spiegel Seattle, Wash. EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Protect Pupukea marine district