Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: More trouble for Falls of Clyde

  Today
  Updated 7:34 p.m.

The state has taken another step toward the demise of the decrepit Falls of Clyde, with a commitment by the Hawaii Department of Transportation to seek the historic steel vessel’s delisting from the Hawaii Register of Historic Places and removal from Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 7. Read more

Editorial: Protect Pupukea marine district

