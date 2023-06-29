Off The News: More trouble for Falls of Clyde

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state has taken another step toward the demise of the decrepit Falls of Clyde, with a commitment by the Hawaii Department of Transportation to seek the historic steel vessel’s delisting from the Hawaii Register of Historic Places and removal from Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 7. Redevelopment plans for the pier are in play.

It’s a pity: The ship’s owner, Friends of Falls of Clyde, has long sought a benefactor who would save the ship, financing its removal and repair, but no rescue has come through. Despite Gov. Josh Green’s statement that “we remain open to supporting the ship’s owner, partnering with an entity that can both remove and preserve the property,” saving the ship seems increasingly unlikely.