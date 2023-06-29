comscore Board extends time for public input on landfill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Board extends time for public input on landfill

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.

The Honolulu Planning Commission took public testimony Wednesday on the city’s request for a two-year extension to find a replacement site for the nearly 40-year-old Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill in Kapolei, which is slated to close by 2028. Read more

