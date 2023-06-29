comscore Hawaii Guard troops return from 11-month deployment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Guard troops return from 11-month deployment

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Eight soldiers from a Hawaii Army National Guard unit, the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, returned Wednesday from an 11-month deployment primarily to Poland. Gathered with their gear at the Waiawa Armory were Sgt. Lianne Hirano, left, Sgt. John Schoebel, Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster, Spec. Casandra Ancheta and Sgt. First Class Theresa Gualdarama.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Eight soldiers from a Hawaii Army National Guard unit, the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, returned Wednesday from an 11-month deployment primarily to Poland. Gathered with their gear at the Waiawa Armory were Sgt. Lianne Hirano, left, Sgt. John Schoebel, Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster, Spec. Casandra Ancheta and Sgt. First Class Theresa Gualdarama.

Eight members of the Hawaii Army National Guard’s 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment returned home Monday from an 11-month deployment. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Gascon, Hafner, Nakagawa and Rosdil

Scroll Up