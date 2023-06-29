Hawaii Guard troops return from 11-month deployment
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:51 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Eight soldiers from a Hawaii Army National Guard unit, the 117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, returned Wednesday from an 11-month deployment primarily to Poland. Gathered with their gear at the Waiawa Armory were Sgt. Lianne Hirano, left, Sgt. John Schoebel, Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster, Spec. Casandra
Ancheta and Sgt. First Class Theresa Gualdarama.