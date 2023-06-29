comscore Kokua Line: Where will sinkhole shift park users? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Where will sinkhole shift park users?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:43 p.m.

Question: Regarding the sinkhole at Kaneohe District Park’s upper parking lot, can the city work something out with Windward Community College so the soccer teams/spectators can park there and walk to the park, in case the sinkhole can’t be fixed in the next month? Read more

