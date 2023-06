Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hilton Waikoloa Village has named Richard Gascon as director of property operations. Gascon has more than 29 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Prior to joining Hilton Waikoloa Village, he served as the director of engineering at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. Gascon also was |corporate director of engineering for FCH Enterprises Inc., which operates Zippy’s restaurants throughout the state, and was assistant director of engineering at The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach.

Coldwell Banker Realty has added Kristin Hafner (RA) to its Hono­lulu office as an independent agent. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, Hafner was a Realtor-­associate with Locations LLC. She also spent six years pursuing a career in design technology as a technical specialist for USCAD Hawaii, gaining experience working with a variety of industry members providing training, consulting and implementation for Autodesk Software.

Atlas Insurance Agency Inc. has hired Casey Nakagawa as account manager I in the commercial operation unit. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Waikiki Beach has promoted Regan Rosdil to the position of director of sales and marketing. Rosdil has more than 10 years of sales hospitality experience. Prior to her promotion, she served as senior sales manager at the resort, leading key efforts in growing its group segment and surpassing its goals this year by 30%. She joined the resort five years ago as senior sales manager overseeing the leisure and wholesale segments. She also held a number of leisure, corporate and catering sales manager positions at other brand hotels in Waikiki.

