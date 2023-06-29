comscore Aikau says he’s ‘out of the woods’ after heart surgery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Aikau says he’s ‘out of the woods’ after heart surgery

  • By Mindy Pennybacker Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2017 Waterman Clyde Aikau says he’s entering rehab in Las Vegas for another three or four weeks.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2017

    Waterman Clyde Aikau says he’s entering rehab in Las Vegas for another three or four weeks.

Big-wave surfer Clyde Aikau is on the mend. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – June 29, 2023

Scroll Up