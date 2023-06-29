Aikau says he’s ‘out of the woods’ after heart surgery
- By Mindy Pennybacker Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
- Updated 12:23 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM / 2017
Waterman Clyde Aikau says he’s entering rehab in Las Vegas for another three or four weeks.
