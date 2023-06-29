Ann Miller: Wie West takes final swing before shifting focus to empowering females

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

She has chosen to end her audacious playing career at the U.S. Women’s Open’s debut on Pebble Beach Golf Links. The iconic layout has hosted 13 other U.S. Golf Association events, including a handful of U.S. Opens.

Wie’s place and time is not coincidental, and the transition in her life at 33 inspires a smile. The 2007 Punahou alum who broke barriers and found enormous fame competing against guys as a child is now a mom zeroed in on providing infinite opportunities for female athletes.

She makes it sound as if this will be her future — for the future of daughter Makenna, who turned 3 this month, and female athletes everywhere.

Her impact in Hawaii has already been profound.

“Michelle Wie definitely made an impact on me and how I view golf,” says Allysha Mae Mateo, a 2018 Maryknoll grad who just finished her BYU career and turned pro after qualifying in Hawaii with ‘Iolani alum Marissa Chow for next week’s Open. “I think it’s safe to say that it’s the same for many junior golfers throughout the state, especially girls.

“She was a pioneer for women’s golf in Hawaii in my opinion. Seeing her succeed showed me and everyone else that it’s possible for a kid from Hawaii to make it big and compete with everyone else in the mainland and even the world.

“She was also gracious enough to sponsor our HSJGA Tournament of Champions while I was in junior golf and it was awesome being able to see her in person and giving back to junior golf in Hawaii. She’s an inspiration for so many female golfers in Hawaii, including myself.”

That was also true for Allisen Corpuz, a 2016 Punahou grad who will play in her fifth Open — and 19th USGA championship — next week. The world’s 25th-ranked player turned pro after an All-America career at USC. Her $125,000 paycheck for a T15 finish at last week’s second LPGA major (she was fourth at the first) puts her at $1.2 million for a pro career 18 months old.

“Michelle has such an incredible resume and I definitely looked up to her growing up, especially since I am also Asian-American,” Corpuz says. “It was awesome to watch her compete against the men and I also remember watching her break through to win the U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst.”

Wie’s impact goes far beyond five LPGA victories and $6.8 million in career winnings. She made more than $10 million — and immediately donated $500,000 to Hurricane Katrina Relief — the moment she turned pro weeks before her 16th birthday.

Endorsements, affiliations and partnerships persist to this day all over the world for an American fluent in Korean and not bad with Japanese and Mandarin.

When Wie announced her retirement last year, Nike immediately asked her to become an “Athlete Collaborator” and part of its Nike Athlete Think Tank, along with Serena Williams and others intent on battering barriers in women’s sports.

When Wie became tournament host for the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey this year — Mizuho is one of the largest financial institutions in the world — she characterized it as part of her “goal to continue to live by the LPGA mantra to ‘Act Like a Founder’ and to leave the game in a better place than I found it.”

She convinced Mizuho to up the purse, pay all the players’ hotel expenses in Manhattan — an LPGA first — and ferry them across the Hudson River to the tournament. Her hope was to “create a ripple effect for other events.”

She also helped bring in 24 ranked amateur girls who competed along with the pros and paired off with “Big Sisters” to foster mentorship.

Rose Zhang, two-time NCAA champion and the world’s top-ranked amateur more than 100 weeks, won Mizuho in her LPGA debut at age 20.

Wie, who might understand Zhang’s unique potential better than anyone, shared an emotional hug with her when it was over. Earlier in the week, the two announced a new and lucrative partnership with Delta Air Lines.

Soon after Wie’s retirement announcement last year, she asked husband Jonnie West to caddie for her at Pebble. Apparently Makenna wasn’t quite ready. If she’s anything like her mom, it won’t be long.

Wie picked up her first club at 4. The golf world, especially here, has not been the same since. And Wie’s world has been unlike any other.

She was the youngest to qualify for a USGA event at 10, then the youngest to win a USGA adult event at 13.

At 11, she became the youngest to win the Jennie K. and State Women’s Stroke Play, two of three Hawaii women’s majors, and qualified for the 93rd Manoa Cup (state amateur match play championship), the youngest and first female to accomplish the feat.

At 12, she became youngest to qualify for an LPGA event.

At 13, she won the Hawaii State Open Women’s title by 13, and was youngest ever to make a U.S. Women’s Open cut.

In 2004, things got really interesting.

At 14, Wie missed the cut by one at the Sony Open in Hawaii, becoming the first female to shoot in the 60s in a PGA Tour event.

“It was really cool,” Wie recalled this month. “It was something I always wanted to do. Growing up in Hawaii gave me a unique set of experiences. I was not traveling that much to the mainland to play events, it’s pricey. The next step up in my 10-year-old mind was Sony Open, which was 10 minutes from my house.

“When I played at 14 I just didn’t understand the gravity and magnitude. I felt so incredibly honored that I got a spot in tournament and got to play with some of my biggest heroes. They were all so kind to me and made it amazing.”

She would ultimately play eight times against the men — making a cut on the Asian Tour, where appearance fees can be more than an entire LPGA purse — and graduate from Stanford while playing a limited LPGA schedule before dedicating herself full-time.

All along, the kid who learned golf from Casey Nakama and became one of the most recognized — and wealthy — faces in golf’s 21st century has found joy off the course, usually with friends who had nothing to do with the game.

Maternity leave and injuries took away the last years of her career. Wie has no regrets.

“The two biggest goals I had growing up were, one, to graduate from Stanford and, two, winning the U.S. Women’s Open,” she says. “I feel incredibly grateful I got to do both.”

Now, more than ever, Wie wants to focus on the game’s future. She works with the USGA and R&A — Europe’s version of the USGA — and just finished two years as LPGA Player Director, helping her understand what the tour needs to do to close the huge pay gap with the PGA Tour.

Last year, the USGA nearly doubled the U.S. Women’s Open prize money to $10 million, with the $1.8 million first prize the biggest in women’s golf.

Next week’s Open makes a rare prime-time TV appearance.

Wie’s affinity for spiking TV ratings and attendance — and golf’s popularity — goes back 20 years. Concession stands ran out of beer in Boise, Idaho, when she played on the Nationwide Tour at 13. The USGA had to close the gates in New Jersey in 2006 because the size of the crowd grew dangerous when she had a legitimate shot at becoming the first female to qualify for a U.S. Open.

Are we really that old now?