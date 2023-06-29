Hawaii Beat | Sports Chaminade’s Byrnes claims scholar-athlete honors By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Former Chaminade setter Alexia Byrnes was named the PacWest Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Former Chaminade setter Alexia Byrnes was named the PacWest Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday. Byrnes, of Chicago, maintained a 3.86 grade-point average in master’s courses in counseling psychology. Byrnes averaged 7.08 assists per set and finished second on the team with 49 aces this past season. The Silverswords finished 26-8 and advanced to the NCAA Division II West Regional final. In Byrnes’ two seasons at Chaminade, the Silverswords went 53-14 and captured two PacWest titles. Byrnes is now eligible for the overall Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, which will be announced in early next month. Previous Story Rainbow Wahine to tackle tough schedule Next Story Television and radio – June 29, 2023