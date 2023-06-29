Chaminade’s Byrnes claims scholar-athlete honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Former Chaminade setter Alexia Byrnes was named the PacWest Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday.

Byrnes, of Chicago, maintained a 3.86 grade-point average in master’s courses in counseling psychology.

Byrnes averaged 7.08 assists per set and finished second on the team with 49 aces this past season. The Silverswords finished 26-8 and advanced to the NCAA Division II West Regional final.

In Byrnes’ two seasons at Chaminade, the Silverswords went 53-14 and captured two PacWest titles.

Byrnes is now eligible for the overall Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, which will be announced in early next month.