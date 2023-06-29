Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – June 29, 2023 Today Updated 9:20 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today No local sporting events scheduled FRIDAY No local sporting events scheduled BULLETIN BOARD SOCCER The Pacific Rim Cup Keiki Soccer Clinic will be held Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Confirmed coaches for the clinic include Hawaii’s Kenji Treschuk and Japan’s Takuya Yamada. Additional coaches will be announced at a later time. For ages 4-13. Ages 4-7, 8 to 9:30 a.m.; ages 8-10, 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and ages 11-13, noon to 1:30 p.m. Fee: $25 per child and includes complimentary Pacific Rim Cup T-shirt. Registration is available July 5-14 at www.pacificrimcup.com SOFTBALL Makua Alii Wednesday Bad Company 12, Hui Ohana 5 Zen 12, Yankees 11 P.H. Shipyard 14, Na Pueo 6 Aikane 22, Fat Katz 5 Action 22, Firehouse 9 Sons of Hawaii 11, Golden Eagles 7 Na Kahuna 8, Go Deep 6 Ho‘o Ikaika 22, Sportsmen 11 Hawaiians 18, Islanders 4 Makules 14, Waipio 10 Kool Katz 22, Kupuna Kane 11 Previous Story Television and radio – June 29, 2023