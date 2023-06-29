Scoreboard – June 29, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

No local sporting events scheduled

FRIDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

BULLETIN BOARD

SOCCER

The Pacific Rim Cup Keiki Soccer Clinic will be held Aug. 5 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex. Confirmed coaches for the clinic include Hawaii’s Kenji Treschuk and

Japan’s Takuya Yamada. Additional coaches will be announced at a later time. For ages 4-13. Ages 4-7, 8 to 9:30 a.m.; ages 8-10, 10 to 11:30 a.m.; and ages

11-13, noon to 1:30 p.m. Fee: $25 per child and includes complimentary Pacific Rim Cup T-shirt. Registration is available July 5-14 at www.pacificrimcup.com

SOFTBALL

Makua Alii

Wednesday

Bad Company 12, Hui Ohana 5

Zen 12, Yankees 11

P.H. Shipyard 14, Na Pueo 6

Aikane 22, Fat Katz 5

Action 22, Firehouse 9

Sons of Hawaii 11, Golden Eagles 7

Na Kahuna 8, Go Deep 6

Ho‘o Ikaika 22, Sportsmen 11

Hawaiians 18, Islanders 4

Makules 14, Waipio 10

Kool Katz 22, Kupuna Kane 11