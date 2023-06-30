comscore Letter: ‘No right turn on red’ causes traffic nightmare | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: ‘No right turn on red’ causes traffic nightmare

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The “No right turn on red” signage that is increasingly being used under the pretense of pedestrian safety has created an increase in drivers running the red light so as not to be stuck in the traffic caused by preventing cars from turning right on a red after stopping, when pedestrians are not in the crosswalk. Read more

