Letter: ‘No right turn on red’ causes traffic nightmare

The “No right turn on red” signage that is increasingly being used under the pretense of pedestrian safety has created an increase in drivers running the red light so as not to be stuck in the traffic caused by preventing cars from turning right on a red after stopping, when pedestrians are not in the crosswalk.

Existing laws protect the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The new signage has now created more running of red lights and created a traffic nightmare on Ala Moana Boulevard and in Waikiki.

“No right turn on red” signs should be removed.

Michael Turina

Waialae-Kahala

