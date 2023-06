Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My understanding is that it is an approximately 1-mile walking distance to the Ka Makana Alii Mall from the Kualakai Station in East Kapolei. Read more

My understanding is that it is an approximately 1-mile walking distance to the Ka Makana Alii Mall from the Kualakai Station in East Kapolei. Are there any plans at this time by the city to provide bus service or the mall to offer transportation between these two locations? To do so would encourage more ridership and increase revenue for the mall as it provides shopping, dining and other services.

Also, to reduce traffic to and from the Halawa station, providing express bus service from East Oahu at a location with ample public parking would help to encourage people to ride Skyline.

Norman Aramaki

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter