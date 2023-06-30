comscore Letter: Skyline useless for many who live away from line | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Skyline useless for many who live away from line

As my family and I don’t live on the Leeward side, I find it difficult to get excited about Skyline, the train. Although my taxes help pay for it, since it doesn’t circle the island, it does us no good at all. Read more

