Letter: Skyline useless for many who live away from line

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As my family and I don’t live on the Leeward side, I find it difficult to get excited about Skyline, the train. Although my taxes help pay for it, since it doesn’t circle the island, it does us no good at all. Read more

As my family and I don’t live on the Leeward side, I find it difficult to get excited about Skyline, the train. Although my taxes help pay for it, since it doesn’t circle the island, it does us no good at all.

The irony is that when the Kahuku Sugar operated, a train did go from the Windward side to the Leeward side. Those rails were removed years ago. Frankly, I resent being forced to pay for something we’ll never use. I’d feel differently if Skyline circled Oahu.

Steven W. Lombard

Laie

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter