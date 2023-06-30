Editorial | Letters Letter: Skyline useless for many who live away from line Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As my family and I don’t live on the Leeward side, I find it difficult to get excited about Skyline, the train. Although my taxes help pay for it, since it doesn’t circle the island, it does us no good at all. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As my family and I don’t live on the Leeward side, I find it difficult to get excited about Skyline, the train. Although my taxes help pay for it, since it doesn’t circle the island, it does us no good at all. The irony is that when the Kahuku Sugar operated, a train did go from the Windward side to the Leeward side. Those rails were removed years ago. Frankly, I resent being forced to pay for something we’ll never use. I’d feel differently if Skyline circled Oahu. Steven W. Lombard Laie EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Off The News: More trouble for Falls of Clyde