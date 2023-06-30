Letter: Traffic safety markers should be bolder

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While it’s good to have blinking yellow lights to warn drivers about people using a crosswalk, perhaps a different-colored light can be used. Read more

While it’s good to have blinking yellow lights to warn drivers about people using a crosswalk, perhaps a different-colored light can be used. A yellow light may not catch the eye of a driver, who may or may not be paying attention.

Likewise, using much bolder and perhaps multicolored paint to mark crosswalks may be helpful to motorists and pedestrians. Look at the bold, wide lines used in crosswalks at other countries, especially Korea, versus the small, partially elongated lines at Keeaumoku and Makaloa streets. Bishop and King streets should be a prime location for an “all-way crosswalk” intersection to enhance traffic and pedestrians.

It’s no shame to ask others for ideas on how to improve Hawaii.

Gilbert Horita

Ala Moana

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter