Around the same time Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation hands off the first phase of the rail project to the city, its CEO, Lori Kahikina, got a less-than-glowing job evaluation from the board.

Whatever lies behind the report card, characterized as a “C-minus” grade, she has another year in which she can work to bring it up.

An uneventful construction phase on the Dillingham corridor? An early extension of service reaching the airport? Extra credit, perhaps?

That could mean an A-plus.