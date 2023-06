Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s new law requiring a license to bring e-cigarettes and e-liquids into Hawaii goes into effect tomorrow.

That’s good news in the fight to keep children from getting hooked on nicotine.

Unfortunately, another front of the war is growing. The Associated Press reports that the U.S. is being flooded with unauthorized disposable vapes from China. These products are cheap and flavored just the way kids like them: pink lemonade, watermelon, gummy bear, and so on.

Vigilance must be maintained.