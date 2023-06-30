comscore Editorial: Extend search for new landfill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Extend search for new landfill

  • Today
  • Updated 6:49 p.m.

Citizens on the Waianae Coast have long lived with the burden of a nearby municipal landfill, wafting odors, dust and ash across nearby communities, and they must prepare to brace themselves for another two years in limbo. Read more

Previous Story
Off The News: More trouble for Falls of Clyde

Scroll Up