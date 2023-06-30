comscore Court hears arguments in Ward Village rail dispute | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Court hears arguments in Ward Village rail dispute

  • By Ian Bauer ibauer@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM In 2018 the state condemned about 2 acres in Kakaako for rail, containing roughly 25 parcels owned by Howard Hughes Corp.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    In 2018 the state condemned about 2 acres in Kakaako for rail, containing roughly 25 parcels owned by Howard Hughes Corp.

The Hawaii State Supreme Court heard 90 minutes of oral arguments Thursday over an eminent domain dispute involving the construction of a planned rail station within real estate developer Howard Hughes Corp.’s 60-acre master-planned property in Kakaako. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: First Hawaiian Inc.

Scroll Up