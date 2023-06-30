comscore Honolulu’s Skyline is ready to roll | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu’s Skyline is ready to roll

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A train stopped at Kualaka’i, the East Kapolei station, during a test run last week.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A train stopped at Kualaka’i, the East Kapolei station, during a test run last week.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Roger Morton, director of the City and County Department of Transportation Services, spoke Thursday during a news conference a day before the opening of Skyline.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Roger Morton, director of the City and County Department of Transportation Services, spoke Thursday during a news conference a day before the opening of Skyline.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Skyline’s nine stations open to the public today at 2 p.m. Passengers can ride for free through Tuesday. A train waits at the Halaulani station near Leeward Community College.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Honolulu Skyline’s nine stations open to the public today at 2 p.m. Passengers can ride for free through Tuesday. A train waits at the Halaulani station near Leeward Community College.

Opening the city’s rail project for passenger service seemed a near impossibility just 2-1/2 years ago when it was digging a deeper financial hole and federal transit officials had lost faith and were withholding millions of dollars in badly needed funding. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: First Hawaiian Inc.

Scroll Up