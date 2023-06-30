Honolulu’s Skyline is ready to roll
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:55 p.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A train stopped at Kualaka’i, the East Kapolei station, during a test run last week.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Roger Morton, director of the City and County Department of Transportation Services, spoke Thursday during a news conference a day before the opening of Skyline.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Honolulu Skyline’s nine stations open to the public today at 2 p.m. Passengers can ride for free through Tuesday. A train waits at the Halaulani station near Leeward Community College.
