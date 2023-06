Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Inc. on Thursday announced the upcoming retirement of three members of its senior leadership team and promotions for their successors.

>> Retiring this year are Vice Chairman and Chief Risk Officer Ralph Mesick, Vice Chairman and Chief Lending Officer Lance Mizumoto and Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Iris Matsumoto.

>> Lea Nakamura, currently deputy chief risk officer, will be appointed chief risk officer effective Saturday. She has 34 years of banking experience and previously served as FHB treasurer and in various roles in the Risk Group. She has additional experience in swaps, foreign exchange, credit analyses, capital and liquidity management and analytics, stress testing and model management.

>> Darlene Blakeney, executive vice president and division manager for the Corporate Banking Division and president of First Hawaiian Leasing, will be appointed chief lending officer effective Oct. 1. She has been with FHB since 2015 and has over 25 years of banking experience in lending and credit administration, and also served nine years as director of finance and administration for Hanahau‘oli School.

>> Chief Compliance Officer Gina Anonuevo will take over as chief human resources officer effective Dec. 1 and will continue to serve as a member of the management committee. She has been in her current post since 2011 and served as director of audit for five years and as a bank examiner with the FDIC for eight years.

