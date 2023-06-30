comscore Rearview Mirror: Celebrating significant anniversaries in 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Celebrating significant anniversaries in 2023

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAIIAN TELCOM In 1957 the first trans-Pacific telephone cable came ashore at Hanauma Bay.

    In 1957 the first trans-Pacific telephone cable came ashore at Hanauma Bay.

  • COURTESY KATHY TRIOLO Church of the Crossroads was founded 100 years ago by Hawaiian, Japanese, Chinese and Caucasian young people.

    Church of the Crossroads was founded 100 years ago by Hawaiian, Japanese, Chinese and Caucasian young people.

  • COURTESY FOODLAND After World War II, Maurice “Sully” Sullivan went to work at the Lanikai Store with Mama Lau, left.

    After World War II, Maurice “Sully” Sullivan went to work at the Lanikai Store with Mama Lau, left.

Some Hawaii companies and nonprofits have been around for 50 or 100 years, and some for nearly 200 years. The kingdom of Hawaii became a republic, then a territory and a state in the past two centuries. Read more

