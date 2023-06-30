Rearview Mirror: Celebrating significant anniversaries in 2023
- By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 11:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY HAWAIIAN TELCOM
In 1957 the first trans-Pacific telephone cable came ashore at Hanauma Bay.
COURTESY KATHY TRIOLO
Church of the Crossroads was founded 100 years ago by Hawaiian, Japanese, Chinese and Caucasian young people.
-
COURTESY FOODLAND
After World War II, Maurice “Sully” Sullivan went to work at the Lanikai Store with Mama Lau, left.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree